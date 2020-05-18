Gary, you have left some amazing memories for Steven, Doug, and Beth Gill. Here is a picture which I think sums up your relationship with your great niece and nephews well ... in 2009 when we visited with you and Gail in Campbellville, you gave each of them a lesson in your bobcat (I think?). A loving and gentle touch, surrounded by strength and protection. We miss you. Love and prayers to Gail, Tyler, Kristen and your families. xo xo xo

Jennifer Gill

Family