Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GARY THOMPSON. View Sign

THOMPSON, GARY Celebration of Life for Gary Thompson will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 between 1-4 p.m. at the Water Street Cooker, 2084 Old Lakeshore Rd., Burlington, ON. Thank you to family, friends and neighbours for all the love, support and acts of kindness that we have been shown. Special thanks to neighbors Ryan Graydon Geoff Evan and Tabatha for all they did for Gary until the paramedics arrived. We are forever grateful to paramedics, Halton Police, Joseph Brant emergency and intensive care staff for trying so hard to keep Gary with us. Carol Thompson and Family.

THOMPSON, GARY Celebration of Life for Gary Thompson will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 between 1-4 p.m. at the Water Street Cooker, 2084 Old Lakeshore Rd., Burlington, ON. Thank you to family, friends and neighbours for all the love, support and acts of kindness that we have been shown. Special thanks to neighbors Ryan Graydon Geoff Evan and Tabatha for all they did for Gary until the paramedics arrived. We are forever grateful to paramedics, Halton Police, Joseph Brant emergency and intensive care staff for trying so hard to keep Gary with us. Carol Thompson and Family. Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close