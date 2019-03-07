THOMPSON, GARY Celebration of Life for Gary Thompson will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 between 1-4 p.m. at the Water Street Cooker, 2084 Old Lakeshore Rd., Burlington, ON. Thank you to family, friends and neighbours for all the love, support and acts of kindness that we have been shown. Special thanks to neighbors Ryan Graydon Geoff Evan and Tabatha for all they did for Gary until the paramedics arrived. We are forever grateful to paramedics, Halton Police, Joseph Brant emergency and intensive care staff for trying so hard to keep Gary with us. Carol Thompson and Family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2019