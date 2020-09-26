KENNEDY, GARY THORNTON Peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the age of 74. Loving father of Scott and his wife Linda. Fun-loving grandpa of Justin and Sarah. Cherished brother of Sharen (Barry). Greatly missed by his niece and nephew Robin and Tom. Great-uncle of Kyle, Kaitlyn and Kenny. Fondly remembered by Helen. Predeceased by his parents Bob and Annie and also by his sister Pat. For visitation and service details please visit www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Lung Association.