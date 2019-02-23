MORRIS, Gary W. October 16, 1940 - February 1, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Gary in México. Loving husband of Pat and father of Ken (Sandi Beaudry) and Kari (Gavin) Sims. Cherished grandpa of Matthew, Riley, Sarah and Caitlin. Gary was a dedicated teacher in Scarborough for 34 years. He was an avid bridge player and loved the outdoors. Gary and Pat enjoyed travelling the world in their 55 years of marriage. Gary will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2019