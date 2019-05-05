CAMERON, GARY WILLIAM Suddenly passed away on April 27, 2019, in Innisfil, Ontario (formerly Orillia and Aurora), in his 66th year. Loving son of the late Edward and Myrtle Cameron. He is forever loved and sadly missed by his wife Karen Cameron (nee Krochter), his daughter Shivawn (Craig) Moorman, the "love of his life" his grandson Lennox and by his brothers Randy (Heather) Cameron of Keswick and Rae (Cathy) Cameron of Sudbury. Cremation has taken place.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 5, 2019