FISCHER, GARY WILLIAM 1954 - 2019 Gary passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at Toronto General Hospital, at the age of 65. His beloved husband and soul mate, Brian Anderson, and sister Susan were with him. Gary also leaves behind siblings Ron (aka Wayne) and Kathy, sister-in-law Rita, Susan's partner Margot and Laurie and Bill; nieces and nephews Alex (Lesley), Rudy, Cameron and Sadie; Julia, Josh (Julia) and Liam; the Anderson siblings: Peggy and Sam, Nancy and Barb; Brian's stepmom Vivian; extended family and friends. Gary was predeceased by father Bill, mother Elsie Dodds (nee Hiebert), brother Rick and parents-in-law Jack and Gerry Anderson. Gary was caring and sharp-witted, introspective and larger-than-life. Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 1st, Manor Road United Church, 240 Manor Rd. E., Toronto. Doors open at 4 p.m. Due to area construction, contact the family for best directions. Donations in Gary's honour could go to your favourite charity.

