WINDER, GARY 1940 – 2019 It is with sadness and joy that Gary, our brother has entered into the Lord's presence on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Margaret Bahen Hospice. Loved son of the late Henry and Edythe. Dear brother to Vince (Augusta) and Ken (Dianne). Loved uncle to Rhonda (Patrick), Glenn (Janet), Kevin (Andrea), Dale (Tracey) and Jody. Visitation will be held at the Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street S., Uxbridge (905-852-3073), on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 7 to 9 p.m. A Celebration of Gary's Life will be held at the Uxbridge Baptist Church, 231 Brock St. W., Uxbridge, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Immediately following the service, Gary will be laid to rest at the Uxbridge Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gary may be made to the Canadian Baptist Ministries. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 25, 2019