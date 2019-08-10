MCMICHAEL, GAVIN FORSEY Passed away peacefully, at Warkworth Place, on July 29, 2019, in his 93rd year. Beloved Husband of the late Margaret (nee Cook). Loving and caring Father of Robert, Jane and Duncan. He will be sadly missed. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 1 p.m. at St. Peter's Anglican Church, 240 College St., Cobourg. Donations gratefully accepted to any charity of your choice. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 10, 2019