DAWE, GAYLE BERNADETTE After a champion fight with cancer, Gayle peacefully passed away from this life into eternal life with her Lord on November 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 70. Loving daughter of the late Helen Lorraine and James Jospeh McCaffrey. Beloved mother to Shawna (Eugene), proud Nana to Nathanael and Iylagayle and devoted wife to the late Hugh. Cherished sister to Charlene (the late Neil), Janice (Ron), Lorraine (Frank) and the late Jim. Adored aunt to Jason, Kelly (Greg), Ryan (Carolyn), Krysta (Bill) and Courtney (Kevin) and her great-nieces (Emily, Faith and Jane) and great-nephews (Aidan, Liam, Zachary, Isaiah, Noah, Cole, Keaton and Andy). Fondly remembered by many close friends. The family will receive friends at the HOLY CROSS CATHOLIC FUNERAL HOME, 211 Langstaff Rd. E. (west of Bayview Ave.), from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, November 28, 2019. A Mass of Christian burial will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 12 p.m. The final rite of committal will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 8361 Yonge St., Thornhill, ON. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 27, 2019