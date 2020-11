ELLIS, GAYLE (nee NICHOLSON) Peacefully at Mackenzie Health, Richmond Hill on November 9, 2020 at the age of 84. Will be greatly missed by her many friends. In light of the current Covid-19 situation and restrictions to gatherings, cremation has taken place and a private interment of her cremated remains will follow at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marshall Funeral Home, Richmond Hill.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store