HUMBER, GAYLE (nee JENKINS) With great sadness and loving memory, the family of Gayle (nee Jenkins) Humber announce the passing of their matriarch on March 9, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Born in San Mateo, California, January 13, 1939, Gayle was raised in La Jolla, southern California, with her two siblings, Dee (Tom Birch) and John (Alice). After graduating from San Diego State University, Gayle began her teaching career in San Diego. She then ventured to Fairbanks, Alaska, 1960, where she taught on Ladd Air Force Base. There she met her future husband, Brampton, ON resident Charles J. Humber, who, at the time, was a student at the University of Alaska. The next year, 1961, the two love birds moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where they married. Gayle taught in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, while her husband completed his undergraduate education at Temple University, 1962. The couple moved to Canada the same year, where Gayle taught for the Etobicoke Board of Education until she retired, 1999. During her teaching career, Gayle became the mother of Kristan Laura (Erik Shennette), Karyn Anna and twins, Charles William and Scott Nicholas (Molly). In addition to her husband and children, Gayle is survived by eight grandchildren: brothers Christopher James, Bradley Jarvis and Mitchell Gary Shennette; Charles Henry and brother Gordon Peter Humber, Wellesley, Massachusetts; as well as siblings Caroline Emily, Madelyn Nicole and Austin Nicholas Humber, Hingham, Massachusetts, all of whom will miss their beloved grandmother whose cherished "No, No" bakery products will always be remembered. For the last twenty-seven years Gayle and Charles have lived in Mississauga's Sherwood Forrest. They spent summers at their Muskoka Cottage for the last fifty years where family reunions will remain a tradition. Gayle was the consummate wife, mother and grandmother who dedicated her life to family and the love of their many Golden Retrievers. The entire family mourns the loss of Gayle and thanks the Oncology and Palliative staff at Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga, for their tireless support over several months of loving care. A memorial service will be held this summer at the family cottage. Gayle's remains will be ceremoniously buried at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gayle's name to The . www.cancer.ca/donate
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 14, 2020