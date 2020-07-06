LEBANS, GAYLE 1953 - 2020 With deep sadness, we announce the death of Gayle Lebans, on Friday, July 3, 2020. The pain and sorrow of us no longer having dear Gayle with us will be felt by so many people. Her husband Mike, daughters Justine and Rachel, her son-in-law Chase, grandson Nolan, her mother-in-law Gerry, her sister Trudy, brother Bill and sister-in-law Ann. Along with all the extended families and her many friends and colleagues in the trade union and social justice movement. Gayle was a tireless worker and believer in social justice and equal rights for all members of the working class. Fair to say that it would be truly difficult to match her intellect and passion when defending such things. The only greater passion she had was for family. The family will hold a celebration of Gayle's life in the near future when conditions regarding the pandemic allow.



