1/1
GAYLE LEBANS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GAYLE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEBANS, GAYLE 1953 - 2020 With deep sadness, we announce the death of Gayle Lebans, on Friday, July 3, 2020. The pain and sorrow of us no longer having dear Gayle with us will be felt by so many people. Her husband Mike, daughters Justine and Rachel, her son-in-law Chase, grandson Nolan, her mother-in-law Gerry, her sister Trudy, brother Bill and sister-in-law Ann. Along with all the extended families and her many friends and colleagues in the trade union and social justice movement. Gayle was a tireless worker and believer in social justice and equal rights for all members of the working class. Fair to say that it would be truly difficult to match her intellect and passion when defending such things. The only greater passion she had was for family. The family will hold a celebration of Gayle's life in the near future when conditions regarding the pandemic allow.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved