DELLANDREA, GAYLE LOUISE Peacefully, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, at the age of 64. Gayle, beloved mother of Sabrina Dellandrea and Garett McKinnon (Jenny). Much loved daughter of Jessie Ferron and the late Raymond Dellandrea. Proud grandmother of Xavier Hakaj. Loved sister of Debbie Mulhall (Perry), Beverley Thomson (Les)(Victoria) and Marilyn Fair (Brian). Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Gayle will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all her family and many dear friends. Gayle worked as the receptionist at Riviera The Annex in Toronto for the past 8 years. Family and friends may call at the Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King Street East, Oshawa, on Tuesday, October 1st from 12 noon. A Celebration of Life will be held in the chapel of the funeral home at 1 p.m. Memorial donations to Hearth Place Cancer Support Centre, Oshawa, would be greatly appreciated. To share an online condolence please visit www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 28, 2019