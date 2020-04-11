Home

Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON M6S 1P4
(416) 767-3153
More Obituaries for Gayle STIMERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gayle STIMERS

Gayle STIMERS Obituary
STIMERS, Gayle (nee OLIVER) 1948 - 2020 Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 and entered the presence of her Lord Jesus Christ, having served Him faithfully. She will be missed by her husband of 49 years, Norm. Sister to Craig Oliver (Catherine) and sister-in law to Ron (Patricia), the late Ted (Cherylene) and Hugh (Wendy). Gayle lived a joyful and active life firm in the belief that to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. "I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me, though he may die shall live." Private cremation has taken place at Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel. A celebration of her life will be announced at an appropriate time. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020
