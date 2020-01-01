Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GAYLORD LINDAL. View Sign Service Information Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited 1403 Bayview Avenue Toronto , ON M4G 3A8 (416)-487-4523 Obituary

LINDAL, GAYLORD December 21, 1931 – December 27, 2019 Unexpectedly at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto, Ontario, at the age of 88 on Friday, December 27, 2019. Born in Santa Monica, California, Gaylord grew up in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Gifted with a brilliant mind, he skipped two grades and began attending the University of California at Los Angeles at the age of sixteen before transferring to the University of Manitoba. In 1951, Gaylord moved to Toronto, Ontario to build his life. With only fifty dollars in his pocket, Gaylord started his company, Viceroy Homes Ltd., which would grow to become one of the great Canadian success stories. Among other accolades, Viceroy Homes Ltd. was honoured as the Canadian Export Awards' first-ever Exporter of the Year, presented by Canada's Minister of International Trade in 1999. We take comfort in knowing that Gaylord lived a truly full life. In his personal life, he was a world traveller; a marathon runner; an adventure seeker; a black belt in karate; a voracious reader; an avid golfer, one of the earliest members of The Donalda Club; a classic jokester; and the deeply loved patriarch of his family. Gaylord will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 32 years, Sharon, who devoted herself to ensuring that he could spend his final years in the comforts of his beloved home. He will be fondly remembered by his children, Christopher, Dianne, Reigh, Gaylen (David Kelusky) and Donna. "Dad" took immense pride over the course of his life in his ability to provide his children the best educations possible. For that, and for innumerable other kindnesses over the years, his children are deeply grateful. Gaylord is survived by his grandchildren, Jessica, Nicholas, Mitchell and Roberta; and his great-grandchildren Rex, Arabella, and Rachael. He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Jennifer; his parents, Hannes Lindal and Sigrun Helgason; and his siblings Pearl, Violet, and Hannes. In light of his appreciation of the ravine systems surrounding his home, donations to the Toronto Wildlife Centre in lieu of flowers would be sincerely appreciated. A private service for the family will be held, followed by a celebration of life at a later date. Condolences may be forwarded through



