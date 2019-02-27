Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEBHARD THOENY. View Sign

THOENY, GEBHARD June 24, 1938 - February 22, 2019 It is with deep sadness that we announce Gebhard Thoeny's passing after a courageous 9-month battle with cancer. Loving husband to Livia and father to his daughters Miriam and Andrea and son John. Gebhard enjoyed observing nature on hikes with family and friends along the Bruce Trail. In later years his walks more often took place along the Boardwalk in the Beach. Gebhard had a lifelong passion for reading, particularly in Philosophy, Religion and Classical Literature. His deep commitment to his faith enabled him to confront the difficulties and challenges of his illness with equanimity and acceptance. His Philosophy of Life benefited not only himself but extended its positive influence to his circle of friends and family. Man does not live in time and space only. - St. Thomas Aquinas. Funeral Mass will be held at Corpus Christi Parish, 1810 Queen St. E. at 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 1st.

Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 27, 2019

