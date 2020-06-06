van der LINDE, GEERTRUIDA Passed away on May 29, 2020 at the age of 101. Loving mother of Maria, (late) Robert (Wanda) and Paul (Margaret). Proud Oma of William (Jess) and great-grandmother of Owen. Predeceased by husbands Cornelis van Roosendaal and Hank van der Linde. The family would like to thank the staff of Weston Terrace Community Care. Cremation has taken place and at Mom's request there will not be a celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Canadian Cancer Society.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 6, 2020.