OTTEY, Gem Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family after a lengthy illness, on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the age of 73. Survived by her loving husband Neville; cherished mother of Natalie (Leonard) and son Jason (Eva); loving Grandma of Ella, Benjamin and Blake. The family is especially grateful to her many caregivers over the years. Friends may visit at Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lakeshore Blvd. W., Toronto, on Thursday, January 2nd, from 1:00 - 3:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will take place on Friday, January 3rd, at 11:00 a.m., in the Ridley Funeral Home Chapel. If desired, donations in Gem's memory may be made to Dorothy Ley Hospice. Messages of condolences may be left at www.ridleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 29, 2019