|
|
SANZO, Gene 1956 - 2020 Retired - Royal Ontario Museum Peacefully passed away in his 64th year on February 4, 2020. Survived by his wife Lynn. He will be sadly missed by his loving siblings Luci, Rosie, Enzo and Alison, and by his nieces Maddy and Briana. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Thank you to all our family, many friends and neighbours who supported us through his long illness.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2020