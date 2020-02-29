Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butler Funeral Home - Niagra Chapel
424 Niagara Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4W3
(905) 646-6322
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Butler Funeral Home - Niagra Chapel
424 Niagara Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4W3
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Butler Funeral Home - Niagra Chapel
424 Niagara Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4W3
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Butler Funeral Home - Niagra Chapel
424 Niagara Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4W3
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GENEVIEVE YUSKIW-YOUNG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GENEVIEVE YUSKIW-YOUNG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GENEVIEVE YUSKIW-YOUNG Obituary
YUSKIW-YOUNG, GENEVIEVE (a.k.a. Genia, Genie and Blondie) Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Rouge Valley Centenary Hospital, Scarborough, in her 74th year. Beloved daughter of Michelina and the late Nicholas Juskiw. Loving mother of Mychalina Shelley and Suzanne (Dave) Dal Ben. Doting grandmother of Natasha, Peri and Elizabeth. She will be sadly missed by her brother John (Joyce) and their children Karen and John (Adele). Special thanks to Dr. Delaney and Dr. Bay and the nursing staff at the ER and ICU at Centenary Hospital for their care and compassion. Memorial Visitation will take place on Friday, March 6, 2020 at BUTLER FUNERAL HOME, 424 Niagara St., St. Catharines (905-646-6322), from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will take place in the funeral home chapel on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Volunteer Cancer Drivers Society, Covenant House or the Scott Mission. Online condolences may be made at www.butlerniagara.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GENEVIEVE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -