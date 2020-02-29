|
YUSKIW-YOUNG, GENEVIEVE (a.k.a. Genia, Genie and Blondie) Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Rouge Valley Centenary Hospital, Scarborough, in her 74th year. Beloved daughter of Michelina and the late Nicholas Juskiw. Loving mother of Mychalina Shelley and Suzanne (Dave) Dal Ben. Doting grandmother of Natasha, Peri and Elizabeth. She will be sadly missed by her brother John (Joyce) and their children Karen and John (Adele). Special thanks to Dr. Delaney and Dr. Bay and the nursing staff at the ER and ICU at Centenary Hospital for their care and compassion. Memorial Visitation will take place on Friday, March 6, 2020 at BUTLER FUNERAL HOME, 424 Niagara St., St. Catharines (905-646-6322), from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will take place in the funeral home chapel on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Volunteer Cancer Drivers Society, Covenant House or the Scott Mission. Online condolences may be made at www.butlerniagara.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020