MISURIELLO, GENNARO God called Gennaro peacefully on March 5, 2019 at the age of 92. He is now reunited in heaven with his loving wife, Rosaria. Cherished by his dear children, Maria (Antonio Ciciarelli), Rosanna Misuriello. Proud Nonno to Gianluca (Natalia), Michael (Kassandra), David Basanski and Emilio. Gennaro will always be remembered by his brother in Italy, Antonio. He is reunited in heaven with his parents, Michele and Maria and his brothers from Italy, Giuseppe and Francesco. He will be held dear in the hearts of his family, relatives and many friends. Visitations will take place at the Vescio Funeral Home Woodbridge Chapel (8101 Weston Rd., 905- 850-3332) on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Roch's Roman Catholic Church (2889 Islington Ave., south of Steeles Ave.). Entombment to follow at Westminster Cemetery (on Bathurst St., north of Finch Ave.). If so desired, donations in memory of Gennaro may be made to either the or to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online Condolences at: www.vesciofuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2019