DEVER, Geoffrey Alfred Geoffrey Alfred Dever passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, his 93 birthday. He was born the older (by 8 minutes) of twin boys to Fred and Lucy Dever of St. Lambert, Quebec. He and his twin, John, were so identical that they could still successfully fool people well into their sixties. He was a son, a brother, an athlete, a businessman, a gentleman and a friend. He spent many successful years with Hobart Canada. But most of all, he was a husband and partner of 67 years to his love, his soulmate, Pauline. They were inseparable. They lived, and laughed and cried, and celebrated and travelled and stayed home - together. They built memories of, and for, and with, each other - always together. And they loved! Just to be with them was to know that here were two people who cared for each other very deeply. He was her "Danny," and she forever loved him. Geoff is survived by his beautiful wife, Pauline; two brothers, Ralph and Ross; and one sister, Gwen. He was predeceased by brothers, James (Bud), John, and Bruce; and sisters, Lucille, Audrey and Margaret. He will be sorely missed by Geoff, Sara, Susan and Phil, as well as his many other nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Dr. Sandra Marcus, Linda, Aniko and PSWs, Noel and Maynard, for their compassion and support. A Celebration of Geoff's Life will be held post-COVID. May he Rest In Peace. Goodnight Danny....



