GEOFFREY COLLINS

COLLINS, GEOFFREY Geoffrey passed away peacefully, in his 87th year, at Michael Garron Hospital, Toronto, on October 12, 2020, after suffering with advanced dementia. A large memorable character and true gentleman with a wise word, thoughtful observations and clever wit, he will be sadly missed by his sister June, nephews and nieces as well as friends, ex-colleagues and carers. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the Heritage Funeral Centre, 50 Overlea Blvd. (just East of Don Mills Rd.). Donations, if wished, can be sent to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, 20 Eglinton Ave. W., 16th Fl., P.O. Box 26285, Stn. BRM B, Toronto, ON M7Y 4R1.