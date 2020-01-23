|
|
CROSS, GEOFFREY DAVID "GEOFF" Passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Ross Memorial Hospital. Geoff was born in England on November 16, 1937, where he lived for the first 35 years of his life; meeting and marrying Maureen in 1963 and having three daughters. Immigrating to Canada in 1972, the family lived in Cornwall, Ontario, briefly and then in Richmond Hill for 30 years before retiring to Bobcaygeon in 2004. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Maureen, of 56 years; his daughters Alison (Andy) Williams and Debbie (Paul) Miranda; his daughter Suzanne died in 1997. Loving brother to Roger (Barbara) in England. Proud grandpa to Kayla, Kristina and Anthony and uncle to many nieces and nephews in England, as well as great-nieces and nephews. Over the years, Geoff enjoyed Curling and Golf, belonging to Dunsford Golf Club and Richmond Hill and Bobcaygeon Curling Clubs. Most of his working years were spent with Manulife Financial where he achieved Five Star Master Builder status. After retirement, he and Maureen were able to make many trips abroad and spent many winter months in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Globus Theatre was very much a part of their summer activities and they enjoyed going for dinner and the show together with neighbours and friends. Maureen and Geoff were happy to volunteer in the community and helped with the Food Bank and Meals on Wheels. Sincere thank you to the emergency team at Ross Memorial Hospital. A Celebration of Geoff's Life will be held at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, 6 Helen Street, Bobcaygeon, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation to commence two hours prior. Memorial donations may be made to the or the charity of your choice. Friends may send condolences, arrange flowers or make donations by contacting the funeral home at hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-738-3222.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 23, 2020