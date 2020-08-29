BARNES, GEOFFREY GEORGE It is with profound sadness we announce Geoffrey George Barnes died in the early morning of Monday, August 24, 2020. We have lost our supportive and loving Dad / Grandpa / Father-in-law but we are comforted by our wonderful memories, the laughs we shared and the helpful advice he bestowed quite liberally. Born in Bournemouth, England on November 15, 1927, the son of Frederick Barnes and Edith Beere and brother to sisters Joy (Jeff Kurkjian) and Jean (Peter Henville). He had a wonderful childhood, interrupted by war and then service in the Royal Navy. When his service concluded, he moved to Canada where luck and fate led him to Mary Folster who quickly became the love of his life. They had 3 children Craig (Donna Vandenberg), Susan (Scott Suttie) and Joanne (Christopher Golding) and they were blessed with wonderful grandchildren Spencer, Christine, Emily, Heather and Sarah. He had nephews and a niece in both England and the United States that he remained in contact with and delighted in their life adventures. He liked to remark that "you can take a boy from England but you can't take England out of the boy" and thus he travelled home when able, visiting with family and friends in the towns of his youth. Dad loved to keep busy, creating beautiful perennial gardens and was the ultimate weekend warrior. He was always up for a challenge. If he thought it could be done then he did it! Upon retirement from Sears Canada at the young age of 55, he took up golf, endurance walking, cross country skiing, cryptic crosswords and model ship building. His model ship building culminated with the HMS Victory after 1000s of hours of work. It is a treasure left behind that will be cherished. Dad had a close knit group of friends in Wyevale known as "the Lunch Bunch" and a very special friend Jeanette Capes, who have made these last years pleasant, full of adventure and laughs. We wish to thank them for their friendship. A Dad and Grandpa to the very end, wanting us to know how proud he was of his family and wanting to reassure us that he was ready and at peace. He had lived a good life. Our thanks to those that helped and cared for Dad in his last 6 months. We are very grateful for the kindness you showed Dad. At the right time, a celebration of Life will be held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store