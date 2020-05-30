BULLOCK, GEOFFREY JOHN Age 86, of Scarborough, passed away peacefully in his sleep, early May 20, 2020. Survived by his wife of 63 years, Joy (nee McDowell), son Scott (Deborah) and grandchildren Jordan, Emma, Victoria and his sister Pat Yeomans in England. Predeceased by his sons Ross and Christopher. Many thanks to the Extendicare Guildwood nursing home staff for their compassionate care. A private service for family to be scheduled. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cystic Fibrosis Canada.



