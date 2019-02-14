CARTER, GEORGE ALBERT Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in his 87th year. Beloved husband to the late Eleanor Gladys Carter. Loving father of Patricia (Mark), Donna (Mark) and MaryAnn (Pat). Grandfather of Amanda (Dan), Christine (Eric), Scott (Carly), Michael, Kyle (Lauren) and David. Great-grandfather to Alyssa, Greyson, Myles and Weston. Remembered by his brother Sydney and predeceased by his brother Fred. A vistation will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge Street, at Goulding, south of Steeles). A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. until the start of the service. Interment Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the . Condolences may be left at www.rskane.ca
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
North York, ON M2M 3W9
(416) 221-1159
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 14, 2019