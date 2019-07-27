GEORGE ALEXANDER HOUSTON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE ALEXANDER HOUSTON.
Service Information
Thompson Funeral Home
530 Industrial Parkway South
Aurora, ON
L4G6W8
(905)-727-5421
Obituary

HOUSTON, GEORGE ALEXANDER Peacefully passed away in the care of Margaret Bahen Hospice, Newmarket, Ontario on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in his 73rd year. George, of Aurora, Ontario and emigrated from Edinburgh, Scotland in 1975 was the beloved husband of Moira for 52 years. Loving father to Scott and his wife Kim of Stouffville, Ontario and cherished grandad to Caiden. Dear brother to Sheila, Lesley, and Keith all of Scotland. As per George's wishes, cremation has taken place. Donations to Margaret Bahen Hospice, Newmarket would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be left at www.thompsonfh-aurora.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Aurora, ON   (905) 727-5421
funeral home direction icon