HOUSTON, GEORGE ALEXANDER Peacefully passed away in the care of Margaret Bahen Hospice, Newmarket, Ontario on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in his 73rd year. George, of Aurora, Ontario and emigrated from Edinburgh, Scotland in 1975 was the beloved husband of Moira for 52 years. Loving father to Scott and his wife Kim of Stouffville, Ontario and cherished grandad to Caiden. Dear brother to Sheila, Lesley, and Keith all of Scotland. As per George's wishes, cremation has taken place. Donations to Margaret Bahen Hospice, Newmarket would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be left at www.thompsonfh-aurora.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 27, 2019