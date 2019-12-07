JONES, GEORGE ALEXANDER September 7, 1934 - November 30, 2019 In his 86th year! George passed away peacefully at Victoria Manor Nursing Home in Lindsay, Ontario. George was the youngest child to George and Sarah. He was the baby brother to 3 siblings - Theresa (who called him Butch), Gene and Harry. He was husband to Barb (Finch) and to Bette (Hess). And of course loving servant to Muffin! All predeceased. His big laugh will be missed by his kids - Brenda (Mike), Gord (Lyn) and Shirley (Tony), his grandkids - Corie (Luke), Jessica, Rebecca, Danielle and Victoria. And his great-grandkids - Zachary, Abbygayle and Hope. Ebby and Chief will be lost without him. George spent his entire work life with IBM and his leisure time was devoted to family, Church and friends. Cremation has occurred. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will occur on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at McEachnie Funeral Home. See mceachniefuneral.ca for details. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ontario or Charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 7, 2019