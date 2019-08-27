MacDONALD, GEORGE ALEXANDER July 29, 1943- August 21, 2019 Died, with his family by his side, at Michael Garron Hospital, Toronto. He was cherished and will be missed by his wife of 48 years, Maureen; his children, Michelle, James (Elizabeth), Robert (Joanne), Kim (Andrew Teggelove) and Keith (Sharlene); his grandchildren Mary Ruth, Duncan, Lachlan and Sawyer, Sydney, Robyn, Georgia and Archie, Hannah Mae and Benji, and Elicia. You all were the light of his life. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 28th, at 10:00 a.m., at St. John's Roman Catholic Church, 794 Kingston Rd., Toronto, with Reception to follow, in Church Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Good Shepherd Refuge Social Ministries would be appreciated. Online condolences available through ecofuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 27, 2019