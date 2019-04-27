CHANDLER, GEORGE ALFRED (R.C.A.F. Officer WW II) Born in New York State, December 12, 1921, died in Beaverton, April 15, 2019, peacefully at home. Husband, Father, Grandfather and Friend. George Chandler was the beloved husband, for over 70 years, of the late Nancy (Hancock) Chandler. Loved father of Edward (Jane Brooks) of Beaverton and Karen Guyatt (Michael Morgan) of Burlington. Dear grandfather of Catherine (David) Thacker, Lauren Guyatt and Christine (David) Bowlby. Family and friends are invited to a service to celebrate George's life at St. Andrew's United Church, 523 Simcoe St., Beaverton, on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. If so desired, memorial donations in memory of George, to a charity of your choice, would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019