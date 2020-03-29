|
COWLEY, GEORGE ALFRED October 15, 1928 - March 27, 2020 George passed peacefully at Lakeridge Health Ajax and Pickering, on March 27, 2020, at the age of 91, with his loving wife by his side. Beloved husband of Beverley for 39 years. Stepfather of Darlene Hollins, Marlene Armstrong, Sharlene Gadsden and Collene McGonigle. Father-in-law to Dave Armstrong, Mike Gadsden and Ken McGonigle. Grandfather of eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Uncle to Denise Jones and Derek Cowley of the Isle of Man. Former employee of CN Police. George was very passionate about life. He enjoyed following his sports - soccer, tennis and curling and spent many hours following the stock market and politics. Bev and George would spend time at the cottage in the summer and winters at the condo in Florida. They created many friendships along their way. As called by many, a gentleman's gentleman, smart, kind and caring. Wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle who will be missed but not forgotten. We all miss you. Donations to Parkinson Canada or the Alzheimer Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 29, 2020