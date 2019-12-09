CLARK III, GEORGE ALLEN 1953-2019 In loving and everlasting memory of George Allen Clark III, father to Amber and Justeen Clark, missed by Dyan mother of his children. Beloved son to Edna (MacKinnon) and George Clark II (deceased) and brother to Michael and Ian. George passed away suddenly of a heart attack on November 10, 2019 while living in Mexico. George was known for his amazing talent as a drummer, a great sense of humour, entertainer and storyteller, loving father with a quick wit, with a deep love for animals and his precious family. A celebration of life is planned for Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Colonel Mustard's, 6545 Hwy. 7, Markham, from 1-6 p.m. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada would be welcomed.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 9, 2019