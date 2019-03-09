DICKS, George Allen Peacefully at King City Lodge on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the age of 83. Devoted father to Sandy Govis, Daniel Dicks (Susan), Lee-Ann Brinovec (Danny) and Nancy Joseph (Mike). Cherished grandfather to Erin, Kim (Simon), Kris (Luis), Megan, Madison, Danton, Taylor, Krista, Travis, Tristan, Emily, Nicholas, Luke and 6 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by wife Jacqueline, daughter Teresa Russell and great-grandson Owen. George will be missed by many friends and family. Friends will be received at TAYLOR FUNERAL HOME, 524 Davis Dr., Newmarket Chapel, 905-898-2100 on Monday, March 11, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Glendale Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to Canadian Diabetes Association or the CNIB. Online condolences may be placed at www.taylorfh.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 9, 2019