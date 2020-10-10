AWDE, GEORGE ANDREW Loving husband of the late Helen Awde, passed away suddenly at the Mackenzie Health Centre on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in his 97th year. George attended elementary school in Toronto. After graduating from high school in 1943, he joined the RCAF. Following the end of World War ll, he enrolled at Ryerson and then attended engineering school in Ajax. George fulfilled a long and successful career with Ontario Hydro where he retired after 36 years with the company. He was a passionate fly fisherman and an avid golfer, and was a member of the Uplands and Glenway Golf Clubs. Loving step-father of Marilyn (Doc) Livingston, Doug Thompson and the late Don Thompson (Donna). Step-grandfather to Hilary, Matie and Etta, and great-grandchildren Jack and Gabbi. In keeping with the Covid restrictions, a Celebration for George will be held in the summer of 2021. Online tributes may be left at www.marshallfuneralhome.com