THIBIDEAU, GEORGE ANDREW September 19, 1944 - May 21, 2020 "Death is nothing at all. It does not count. I have only slipped away into the next room. Laugh as we always laughed at the little jokes that we enjoyed together. Play, smile, think of me, pray for me. Let my name be ever the household word that it always was. Let it be spoken without an effort, without the ghost of a shadow upon it. I am but waiting for you, for an interval, somewhere very near, just round the corner. All is well." - Sir Henry Scott-Holland With his family by his side, George entered final rest after a courageous eleven-year battle against cancer. Beloved husband of Adeline for 51 years. Loving father of Holly (Joe) Michael, Lee (Laura) and Erin. Proud grandfather of Sam, Ben, Dexter, Sullivan and Ellie. George was born and raised in Bathurst, New Brunswick. As a young man he left his home town and moved to Oshawa, Ontario, where he raised his family and embarked on a 35-year career with the Toronto Star in circulation sales. Upon retirement, George enjoyed a number of pursuits, but was most proud to be an honorary life member and serve as Grand Knight (1999-2001) for St. Joseph the Worker Council 9989. He was also a Fourth Degree Member of the Monsignor Bench Assembly (0878) in Oshawa. He enjoyed his bike and headed out most mornings for a 25 km ride. George and Adeline appreciated the opportunity to travel together, exploring new destinations near and far. But most of all, George enjoyed the simple pleasures of reading his newspaper, watching the Toronto Blue Jays or Toronto Maple Leafs from his recliner, long car drives, coffee at a nearby Tim's, or sitting on the back yard swing, Adeline always by his side. Predeceased by his parents Lee and Leona and siblings Bernie, Danny and Bonnie. George is survived by his sisters Sue and Paula and brothers Bill (Patricia), Ray (Judi) and Don (Carol). Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will occur at a later date for family only. Online condolences may be made at www.courticefuneralchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Parish Building Fund in Oshawa, or a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Courtice Funeral Chapel, 1587 Highway #2, Courtice (905-432-8484).
Published in Toronto Star on May 29, 2020.