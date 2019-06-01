THAMBYRAJAH, GEORGE ARASARATNAM May 19, 1933 - May 29, 2019 Mr. George Arasaratnam Thambyrajah passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, surrounded by close family. He was the beloved Husband of Ranji (nee Spencer) and loving Father of Anna Chrishanthi Anandarajan and Salomie Priyanthi Singaraja. He was the Father-in-Law of Jeyanthan Anandarajan and Roshan Singaraja and the precious Grandfather of Dilshan, Leanna, Jeshan, Zaccary, Olivia, Terina, Tamara and Trevin. George was predeceased by his beloved siblings, Alex Thambirajah and Padmini Sugunanandan. Visitation will take place at the Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, 8911 Woodbine Avenue, Markham, on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. The Funeral Service will take place on Monday, June 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. preceded by a visitation from 10:00 a.m. at the Global Kingdom Ministries, 1250 Markham Road in Scarborough. The final committal and burial will take place at the Pine Ridge Memorial Gardens, 541 Taunton Road, Ajax, around 2:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of George Thambyrajah can be made to Sunnybrook Foundation - donate.sunnybrook.ca/tribute. Online condolences may be made at www.chapelridgefh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 1, 2019