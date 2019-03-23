DUCK, George Arthur On Wednesday, March 20, 2019, Art 'the cowboy' Duck passed away at age 79. Left to mourn are his beloved wife Ruth Templeton, six children, seven grandchildren and a great-grandchild. For many years, Art was a contractor and cabinetmaker working in southern Ontario and he will be fondly remembered by many through his custom installations in their homes, shops and offices. Memorial visitation on Friday, March 22nd from 7-9 p.m., followed by the Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 23rd at 11 a.m., both events at St. Andrews Church in Barrie. See peacefultransition.ca for full obituary and to leave messages for the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 23, 2019