OSTER, GEORGE ARTHUR Retired Ontario Surveyor and caretaker of Orchard Beach Golf Course. Passed away peacefully at Riverglen Haven Nursing Home, Sutton on Monday, January 6, 2020, at the age of 88 years. Beloved husband of Patricia Oster (nee Lyon) of Keswick. Loving father of Terrance "Terry" of Keswick, Alan (Susan) of Wasaga Beach and Patrice (Mark Asaph) of Keswick. Cherished grandfather of 8 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Muriel (Ronald Porter) of Toronto, Margaret (Fred Walsh), Dennis Oster (Elizabeth) both of Barrie and Steven Oster of Toronto. Private, family. M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway, South Keswick. In memory of George, donations made to Southlake Regional Health Centre would be appreciated. You may sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020