GRAHAM, GEORGE BERNARD Passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019. Retired teacher at Bramalea Secondary from 1970 till 1999. Devoted husband of Irene of Alliston and loving father of Bill of Sutton and predeceased by son Jim (2006). For visitation and service details, visit druryfuneralcentre.com or contact Drury Funeral Centre, 705-435-3535.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 10, 2019