Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE BETTS. View Sign Service Information Glendale Funeral Home and Cemetery 1810 Albion Road Etobicoke , ON M9W 5T1 (416)-679-1803 Obituary

BETTS, GEORGE It is with great sadness that the family of George Betts announces his passing, on August 31, 2019. George passed away peacefully with his family at his side. Beloved husband to Greta (nee Peterson), for 69 years, loving father to Valerie (Dan) and loving grandfather to Stephen (Angie), Karyn (Brendan) and Jessica (Alex). Survived by his brother Jim and sister Lorna (Fred). George worked for many years at George Brown College (Casa Loma Campus), as the Dean of Welding, and retired in 1989, to devote more time to his square dance calling. He was a longtime member of the Canadian Olde Tyme Square Dance Callers Association, serving in a variety of positions. He called for 27 years at the Royal Winter Fair competition in Toronto. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Palisade Gardens Retirement Residence and St. Elizabeth for their kind and compassionate care. A visitation will take place on Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 12 to 1 p.m., at Glendale Funeral Home (1810 Albion Road, Etobicoke). The funeral service will commence at 1 p.m. in the Glendale Chapel. Refreshments to follow.

BETTS, GEORGE It is with great sadness that the family of George Betts announces his passing, on August 31, 2019. George passed away peacefully with his family at his side. Beloved husband to Greta (nee Peterson), for 69 years, loving father to Valerie (Dan) and loving grandfather to Stephen (Angie), Karyn (Brendan) and Jessica (Alex). Survived by his brother Jim and sister Lorna (Fred). George worked for many years at George Brown College (Casa Loma Campus), as the Dean of Welding, and retired in 1989, to devote more time to his square dance calling. He was a longtime member of the Canadian Olde Tyme Square Dance Callers Association, serving in a variety of positions. He called for 27 years at the Royal Winter Fair competition in Toronto. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Palisade Gardens Retirement Residence and St. Elizabeth for their kind and compassionate care. A visitation will take place on Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 12 to 1 p.m., at Glendale Funeral Home (1810 Albion Road, Etobicoke). The funeral service will commence at 1 p.m. in the Glendale Chapel. Refreshments to follow. Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close