GEORGE CAMERON
1934-2020
Passed away peacefully, on June 15, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Isabelle and adult step-children, Lauren, Meredith, Paul and Stephanie. George was a retired High School teacher and taught at Bayview High and Williams High School, Aurora. George always had a soft spot for teenagers. Arrangements entrusted to Marshall Funeral Home. If desired, donations to 360°kids would be appreciated.

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 16, 2020.
