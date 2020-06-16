Passed away peacefully, on June 15, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Isabelle and adult step-children, Lauren, Meredith, Paul and Stephanie. George was a retired High School teacher and taught at Bayview High and Williams High School, Aurora. George always had a soft spot for teenagers. Arrangements entrusted to Marshall Funeral Home. If desired, donations to 360°kids would be appreciated.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 16, 2020.