BERRY, GEORGE CHARLES January 20, 1932 - May 4, 2019 He leaves behind his loving wife, of 42 years, Shirley Berry (McLean), children Debbie, Della, Dwight, Denise and step-daughters Elizabeth and Debbie (Peter). Predeceased by children Don-Ann and Darrel. Proud Poppy of Josh (Shelley), Jeremy (Nicole), Bryce, Taylor (Catherine), Reed, Kris, Cadence, Chelsea, Jaclyn and Colton. A service of rememberance will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 9th in St. Phillips Anglican Church, 30 St. Philips Road, Etobicoke. In lieu of flowers, a donation to FRONTLINES or W.A.E.S. food bank would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 8, 2019