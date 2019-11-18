McGILTON, George David Passed away peacefully on November 13, 2019 in his 85th year. Beloved husband of Ruth McGilton for 61 years. Loving father of Kathleen Kinsella and her partner Ron Lucas and Jim McGilton and his wife Kathy. Cherished grandfather of Brian and Jeff McGilton. Dave loved sports. He especially loved golf and continued to play until this past summer. He worked for the Borough and City of Scarborough for 38 years including roles as a Project Manager and Inspection Supervisor. Visitation will be held at The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre, 1057 Brock Road, Pickering, on Friday, November 22nd from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and on Saturday, November 23rd from 10 a.m. until time of Memorial Service in the Chapel at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Renascent. www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 18, 2019