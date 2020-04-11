|
|
DEMARCHI, George On April 5, 2020, George DeMarchi died as he lived: with passion, courage and dignity, surrounded by love. George was a family man, a loyal friend, an entrepreneur and mentor, a coach and community builder. (He encouraged many to take up lacrosse). George was generous and steadfast in all facets of his life. George's system was simple but foolproof: hard work, kindness, trustworthiness, generosity. His trajectory was always forward. George is survived by his mother, Ivana; his wife, Nora; his children, Alexandra and Justin; his brother and sister, Paul and Simona; his mother-in-law, Marietta; brother and sister-in-law, Tom and MaryAnn; his nieces, Dominique, Gabrielle, Grace and Mira, and nephew, Nicholas. There was so much love. A Memorial service will be scheduled once we can safely gather. The family welcomes donations to dailybread.ca or to Kids Help Phone.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020