GAINE, George Derek Captain of the Royal Regiment of Canada In his 90th year, Derek passed away peacefully, at Centenary Hospital on the night of April 7, 20202, after a short but courageously fought illness. Survived by loving, only child Karen Dorothy and "Granddog Harry". Derek was the only child of Ernest (1901-1971) and Annie (1905-1997) Gaine, born in Toronto on August 24, 1930. Predeceased by devoted wife Mary (1935-2016). Godfather to Anne Lennie and Tracey Dal Bianco. Derek will be fondly remembered for his love of golf and model trains, his passion for books, reading and crossword puzzles, his keen cribbage, euchre and bridge skills, and most of all his generous good nature. The absence of his bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Chan, of Centenary Hospital, for all his guidance, support and care during Derek's illness. As per Derek's wishes a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired, as expressions of sympathy , memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Lung Association. Derek will be deeply and dearly missed, but never forgotten.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020