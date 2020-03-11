Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE XIGGOROS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE DIMITRIOS XIGGOROS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGE DIMITRIOS XIGGOROS Obituary
XIGGOROS, GEORGE DIMITRIOS Retired Captain RCAF 411 Squadron Passed away peacefully at Sunnybrook Hospital on March 9, 2020, at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Marina (nee Silokou) for over 60 years. Loving father of Vana. Cherished grandfather of Jacob. George was a brother of Nikita, Diamanto, Kostas and late Adonis, and also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Those who knew George will remember his love and devotion to his family, his passion for the military, engineering, airplanes and his great determination, in fact, he became a double black belt in Karate, while in his 80's! Friends may call at THORNTON CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 1200 Thornton Rd. North, Oshawa, (South of Taunton Rd. and off of Dryden Blvd., 905-579-6787), on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. Funeral will be held at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church 3840 Finch Ave. East, Scarborough (416-291-4367), on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow. Expressions of condolence may be left at www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEORGE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -