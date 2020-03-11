|
XIGGOROS, GEORGE DIMITRIOS Retired Captain RCAF 411 Squadron Passed away peacefully at Sunnybrook Hospital on March 9, 2020, at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Marina (nee Silokou) for over 60 years. Loving father of Vana. Cherished grandfather of Jacob. George was a brother of Nikita, Diamanto, Kostas and late Adonis, and also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Those who knew George will remember his love and devotion to his family, his passion for the military, engineering, airplanes and his great determination, in fact, he became a double black belt in Karate, while in his 80's! Friends may call at THORNTON CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 1200 Thornton Rd. North, Oshawa, (South of Taunton Rd. and off of Dryden Blvd., 905-579-6787), on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. Funeral will be held at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church 3840 Finch Ave. East, Scarborough (416-291-4367), on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow. Expressions of condolence may be left at www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 11, 2020