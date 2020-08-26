DIMOPOULOS, GEORGE It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of George Dimopoulos on August 23, 2020, after battling a lengthy illness, at the age of 83. Beloved husband of 46 years to the late Malvina Dimopoulos and predeceased by his sister Garifalia Dimopoulos. Loving father of Dora (Peter), Yiota (Frank) and Costa (Tessy). Grandfather of William, George, Julia, Paul, George and Penelope. George will be dearly missed by his extended family and friends. Friends and family will be received at Heritage Funeral Centre, 50 Overlea Blvd., 416-423-1000, on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 4:00-9:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 30 Thorncliffe Park Dr., on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Pine Hills Cemetery.