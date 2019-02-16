CADDEN, George Donald Of Meldrum Bay and King City, Ontario, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Manitoulin Lodge in his 92nd year. Born August 31, 1927 in King City to John Robert Andrew 'Bert' and Lenna Mary (Archibald) Cadden. Hiding a heart of gold behind a sometimes gruff nature, he will be sorely missed by brother Archie Cadden, sisters Alma Feindell and Mary (Frank) Howe, as well as nieces Susan Feindell, Sandra Feindell (Charlie Minnie) and Sheila Feindell, nephews Terry, David and Eric Howe and great-nephews Andrew, Christopher and Jonathan. Predeceased by brother Carl Cadden and brother-in-law Beverly Feindell. Despite the constraints of arthritis George maintained an active life into his late 80s. Meldrum Bay, Manitoulin Island, the second home for the extended family, provided ample opportunity for hunting, fishing and new friendships. Always willing to lend a helping hand, George and his brothers have a special place in the hearts of longtime and new residents of Meldrum Bay, even going so far as to receive a Seniors Volunteer Award from the Provincial Parliament and the Governor General in 2010. George did not have a heart attack or a stroke; he did not have cancer or a disease that you cannot pronounce, he died from the debilitating pain of arthritis. One can only admire his enormous strength of spirit. Words cannot express our overwhelming gratitude to everyone at Manitoulin Lodge, Gore Bay for their compassionate care over the past two years. Memorial Service and internment in Meldrum Bay Cemetery will be held in the spring. As expressions of sympathy donations may be made to the Salvation Army-Sudbury or the Canadian Wildlife Federation and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 16, 2019