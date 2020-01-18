Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE DOUGLAS SMITH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGE DOUGLAS SMITH Obituary
SMITH, GEORGE DOUGLAS 1931 - 2020 Doug was a wonderful father and will be missed by his children, Karenanne Di Filippo (Mike) and Tricia Mills (Paul). He will be forever in the hearts of his grandchildren, Joseph (Guille), Reilly, Chelsea, Jack, and his great-grandchildren Carlos and Sofia, all of whom he cherished dearly. His friends will remember him as a compassionate and caring person who could always put a smile on people's faces with his wonderful story telling and his love for sharing a mischievous joke or two. Doug enjoyed a rewarding career in Human Resources and Labour Relations. Doug made a positive impact on all those around him and will be sorely missed by all those who had the privilege of having known him.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEORGE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -